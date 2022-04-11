Video shows huge plume of smoke as California UPS facility engulfed in flames

A UPS facility in Lancaster, California has been engulfed in flames leading to a huge plume of smoke billowing towards the sky.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has said that firefighters were called to the scene amid reports of a 2-alarm fire on Monday.

The department tweeted that fire crews were on the scene at around 9.02am at a “large commercial warehouse with heavy smoke and fire showing”.

The department added that around 70 firefighters were sent to the area.

“The fire spread throughout a metal-clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,” the agency said.

More follows…

