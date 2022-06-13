Researchers have uncovered the mystery of exactly how seals use their whiskers to hunt.
A team comprised of researchers from several institutions including the University of Tokyo, the University of California, and the University of Exeter, used hidden cameras to get a glimpse into the lives of the marine creatures.
As no light penetrates the depths of which deep-diving seals hunt, the seals capture moving prey by sensing the water movement with their whiskers extended ahead of their mouth.
Source Link Video shows how seals use their whiskers to hunt