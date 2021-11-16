Video shows baby being rescued from Washington floods by helicopter

The Pacific Northwest Coast Guard has shared dramatic footage of the moment a baby and nine other people were rescued from murky floodwaters in Washington State.

The video shows six adults and four children, including a woman who is seen desperately cradling her baby, being hoisted to safety near Forks, Washington, on Monday, after record rainfall in the state.

“Please be aware of all weather warnings in your area!” Wrote officials on the video, which sees people being recused from rooftops and ascending in secure baskets, and via harnesses and ropes, to reach a helicopter cabin.

Brown fast-flowing water, and strong winds can be seen in the background along with a submerged car below.

An atmospheric river slammed areas of western Washington on Monday, after high winds and record rains caused flooding and road closures. Some 170,000 people have been left without power during the event.

Seattle has recorded its third-wettest November, and wind gusts have reached 58 mph at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. British Columbia was also affected by adverse weather conditions, with tens of thousands being left without power.

“November rainfall through Sunday was 6.83 inches. The normal for the entire month is 6.31,” Seattle National Weather Service meteorologist Maddie Kristell told CNN.

“Thanks to all the crews working to keep Washingtonians safe,” said Governor of Washington Jay Inslee after issuing a state of emergency in Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties.

“These storms are causing hazardous conditions for the people of Washington, homes, property, businesses, agriculture, transportation systems, and the economy of Washington State,” read the proclamation.

State agencies and departments have been directed to utilise state resources and do everything reasonably possible to assist and recover from the weather event.

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the west is suffering from droughts.

Weather forecasters have predicted that conditions should ease in Washington from Tuesday.

