More details are emerging after a plane for international shipper DHL dramatically crash-landed and split in half at a Costa Rican airport in the capital San José on Thursday.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday, we have problems with our left hydraulic system. We have two souls aboard,” the pilots of the plane, who were both evacuated from the wreck safely, radioed into the control tower at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport, according to audio published by the Costa Rican newspaper La Nación.

“We are going to prepare our plane to be able to do an emergency landing.”

Spectators also captured dramatic footage of the impact.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Video shows aftermath of plane that crashed and broke in half as emergency cockpit audio released