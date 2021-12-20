Video released of Epstein mansion raid as closing arguments made in Maxwell trial

Prosecutors have made their closing arguments in the case against Jeffrey Epstein’s so called “partner in crime”, Ghislaine Maxwell, with footage of an FBI raid on his Florida mansion.

The hour-long video, released as part of the FBI’s investigation into the late financier in 2019, shows Palm Beach police entering Epstein’s home armed with pistols.

It was used again during the prosecution’s case against Ms Maxwell, in addition to a number of nude photos of young women, including that of Annie Farmer on Monday, the New York Post reported.

Ms Farmer, who was underage the time she encountered Epstein, testified last week that she was asked to massage him by Ms Maxwell when she was assaulted. Many have made similar allegations.

Ms Maxwell, aged 59, faces charges of facilitating Epstein’s abuse of underage girls, who prosecutors have alleged were recruited by the former British socialite. She has denied all claims.

The defence has meanwhile portrayed Ms Maxwell was an “innocent woman”, and attempted to paint her accusers as not credible, in closing arguments on Monday. The trial will shortly go to jury.

Items including sex toys, a massage table and a hanging portrait of Ms Maxwell were allegedly discovered inside the Palm Beach property belonging to Epstein, the Post reported. As were photos of women, some nude.

As the video shows, the sex toys were branded as “Twin Torpedos” and could be controlled remotely.

Palm Beach Sgt Michael Dawson earlier this month that he had been looking “for massage tables. We were looking for massage oils. We were looking for sex toys” when the raid was carried out in 2005.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

