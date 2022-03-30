Video Of Will Smith Slapping Ukrainian Prankster In 2012 Resurfaces After Scuffle With Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

Will Smith made global headlines this week, not for his Oscar win but for slapping comedian Chris Rock live while the 94th Academy Awards was on air. What seemed like a joke at first turned into a heated moment as Smith shouted ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fu*king mouth’ at Rock as he sat down on his seat. The altercation took place after Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. The incident garnered widespread global media attention and became a topic of debate amongst fans, the incident also became a popular meme template. Now an old video of Will Smith slapping a Ukrainian prankster from the red carpet of Men In Black 3 has resurfaced online.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

In the old video, Will Smith was seen slapping a reporter who attempted to kiss him on the red carpet during the Moscow premiere of Men In Black 3 back in 2012.The reporter, who was identified as Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk embraced Smith on the red carpet and kissed him enthusiastically on both his cheeks. Smith was then seen pushing back Sediuk and slapping him on the cheek before saying, “Hey man, what the hell is your problem?”

Smith later spoke about the incident on The Late Show With David Letterman and said, “We’re doing an interview. He’s a reporter, he says, “I’m your biggest fan, can I have a hug?” So I go to give this joker a hug and he tries to lean in to kiss me… it’s just awkward Dave!”

Meanwhile, post the altercation that took place at Oscars 2022, Smith took to his Instagram and released a statement apologizing to Chris and Academy members for his behavior. Smith wrote, “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. “

