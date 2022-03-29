Video Of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Dancing At Oscars Afterparty Hours After Slapgate Goes Viral

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation at the Oscars 2022 continues to make headlines, but amidst all the chaos on social media, a video of the former celebrating his Best Actor win with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and others has gone viral on the internet. Smith, who bagged the prestigious award for his brilliant performance in ‘King Richard’, could be seen grooving to peppy tracks like ‘Getting Jiggy Wit It’ and ‘Miami’ at the Oscars afterparty just hours after slapping Rock on the grandest stage of all.

The 53-year-old actor, who seems to be pretty delighted post his Academy win, can be seen holding his Oscar trophy in one hand while dancing and posing for selfies at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Check out the viral video here:

According to a PageSix report, Chris Rock too partied hard with celebrities, but at another Oscar afterparty hosted by Guy Oseary. The report also suggested that the list of A-listers attending the party hosted by the Hollywood mogul included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and many others.

Hours after attending the Oscars afterparty, Smith took to his official social media handle to pen a long note, apologising Chris Rock for his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” Smith wrote.

Furthermore, he continued, “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” as he apologised to the Academy.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Video Of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Dancing At Oscars Afterparty Hours After Slapgate Goes Viral