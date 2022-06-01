After the shocking news of Punjabi rapper turned politician, Sidhu Moose Wala, that rattled the entire nation, a video of his pet dogs: Shera and Baghera, howling and refusing food in absence of their master has gone viral on the internet. While family and fans of the artist continue to mourn his loss, the dogs condition has become a matter of concern for them.

A village resident confirmed the report and told The Times Of India, “They have not been eating since Sunday evening, continuously laying in a corner, refusing to budge. They only look up if they hear some noise nearby, hoping that their master has returned.”

While the pet dogs have been lying around Moose Wala’s favourite tractor, their condition has left family members worried as the rapper treated Shera and Baghera like a part of the family.

Meanwhile, Moose Wala was shot during daytime in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, and while the cops are currently investigating the case, several renowned celebrities like Akay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and many others took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the rapper. Check out their posts here.

On the other hand, Moose Wala’s fans ended up figuring out an eerie connection between the rapper’s popular tracks (295 and The Last Ride) and his death. Read more about it here.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Video Of Sidhu Moose Wala's Pet Dogs Refusing To Eat Food Leaves Internet Heartbroken