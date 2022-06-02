Video Of Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Recreating Late Rapper's Trademark Gesture During Last Rites Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Punjabi rapper turned-politician, Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot to death during daytime in his hometown Mansa (in Punjab), just a day after the government withdrew his security, along with hundreds of other people, has once again started trending on social media. But this time the main reason is Moose Wala’s father, who paid tribute to his son in the late rapper’s iconic signature style.

A video of Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, from his son’s last rites has gained everyone’s attention as the grieving father addressed the massive crowd gathered to be a part of their favourite rapper’s final journey. Standing on his son’s favourite tractor, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father recreated his son’s signature gesture: ‘punching his thighs and pointing towards the sky’. While the Punjabi rapper was known for the gesture, seeing his proud father punchi his thighs in memory of his late son is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

A popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Moose Wala’s untimely death left the entire entertainment industry numb. Several renowned names like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, international rapper Drake and many other took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the late singer.

While fans and family continue to mourn the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, a certain section of group on social media ended up discovering an eerie connection between the Punjabi rapper’s tracks: The Last Ride and 295, and his death. Read more details about it here.

SEE ALSO: Singer KK’s Last Performance In Kolkata Hours Before His Untimely Death Has Fans Emotional; Watch

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Video Of Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Recreating Late Rapper's Trademark Gesture During Last Rites Will Leave You Teary-Eyed