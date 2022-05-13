Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Talking About His 'Hollywood' Resurfaces Amid Mahesh Babu Bollywood Controversy; Watch

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been the talk of the town since his ‘Bollywood cannot afford me’ statement went viral. While the actor explained his stance on his remark at a recently held promotional event for his recently-released movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, fans have managed to unearth an old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about foraying into Hollywood. And the Badshah of Bollywood is once again winning hearts on the internet, thanks to his 14-year-old humble comments.

While Mahesh Babu’s statement, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me,” left many Bollywood fans upset. The latter have now responded by digging out an old video of Shah Rukh Khan handling a similar situation with brilliance. Watch the resurfaced video here:

SRK explains why he never entertained the idea of working in Hollywood. @iamsrk at the Berlinale 2008 press conference, Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/MR3DprkMCV — srk1000faces – Fan Account 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) May 11, 2022

Addressing an international media, Shah Rukh Khan is seen talking about his Hollywood debut in this resurfaced video. Pointing out the fact that his English isn’t that good, Shah Rukh Khan highlighted several other flaws and said “there is no place for me because I don’t think I am that talented.” Furthermore, he continues, “I would like to continue doing work in India and, hopefully, I will take Indian cinema to the world. That’s the ambition I have.”

While the Badshah of Bollywood impressed everyone with his modesty, Bollywood fans have been resharing this video on social media while slamming Mahesh Babu for his comments against the Hindi film industry.

Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, Shah Rukh is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s action drama ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline along with a couple of cameo appearances in much-awaited Bollywood projects.

