Video Of Reporter Insulting BTS' RM And Suga At South Korea Airport Sparks Backlash From ARMY

After giving fans some great tracks amidst the pandemic, BTS is back doing live concerts and making appearances at award shows across the globe. More recently, the septet are gearing for the Grammys. This year, the K-pop group members are nominees and performers at the star-studded event. RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin and V have reportedly left for their trip to Las Vegas for the Grammys. At the airport, BTS was met with the usual fanfare but it turns out, some members of the press weren’t too thrilled about RM and Suga in particular. Their insulting remarks have now sparked outrage among fans.

ARMYs are waiting with bated breath for BTS to journey to Las Vegas for their much-anticipated Grammy performance. Amidst the hype, a video from South Korea’s airport has emerged. And now, fans are calling out a reporter for implying that RM and Suga don’t need to be in focus while Jimin, Jin and V need to be captured in photos presumably. In case you missed it, this is what happened as documented by a fan YouTube account:

In the comments section, fans are urging the media to treat all seven members with the respect they deserve. A user wrote, “That’s so dishearting to hear. The members are all great in their own ways yet RM & Suga are the strength and foundation of BTS.”

Another wrote, “How insensitive can a person be. It breaks my heart that Yoongi and RM are gonna eventually hear this crap talk.”

Here’s what fans are saying:

this is so disrespectful. they only focus on other members and not all of them going to the airport. Man: “Yes, 5 people. Out of those, you don’t really have to focus on RM and Suga, focus on the other three (Jin, V, Jimin).” get me these reporters 😡 https://t.co/knezHtnhqc — meyoowngiii✨ (@sugastoetattoo) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, fans can’t help but swoon over BTS’ airport looks.

BTS are all set to perform at the Grammys where they have been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Other artists who will also take on stage at the event are Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

