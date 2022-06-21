Video Of Johnny Depp Returning As Captain Jack Sparrow On Disneyland Castle Goes Viral; Fans Says 'It's A Sign'

Days after the jury announced the verdict of the much-publicised defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the latter’s favour, Disney has teased Depp fans by featuring the actor’s popular character Captain Jack Sparrow on Disneyland’s Castle in Paris. While several videos and images of Depp’s character featuring in the Pirates of the Caribbean light show at the theme park for the first time since 2018 have been making rounds on the internet, fans have been demanding Disney to issue an apology to the actor for dropping him from the franchise.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

While fans can be seen cheering and celebrating Depp’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s light show, they are eager to see their favourite actor reprise the iconic role of the popular pirate on the silver screen again. Talking about which a former Disney executive said, “I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board.” Read more about it here.

Maybe it’s a sign…….. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 ???? — Femichista (@Femichista1) June 19, 2022

Yeah so @Disney care apologizing to Johnny Depp? — Nora Girl (@NoraGirl19) June 18, 2022

When questioned about returning as Jack Sparrow on the silver screen and working with Disney, Depp had stated that he would pass the offer during the defamation case. And when quizzed, “Mr Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” by Heard’s attorney, Depp responded, “That is true.”

While the jury announced the verdict in Depp’s favour, they asked his ex-wife Heard to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages, while awarding her $2 million.

