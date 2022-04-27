Video of Hillary Clinton putting Bill’s pin on for him at Madeleine Albright’s funeral sparks reaction

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton attended Madeleine Albright’s memorial service, with fans of the couple praising the former first lady for putting her husband’s pin on for him.

The couple were seen sitting together at Albright’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington DC, alongside former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

During the service, which brought many United States world leaders and political figures together to pay their respects for Albright, Hillary wore a dark blue blazer, while her husband wore a blue suit and tie.

On social media, fans have shared a video of Hillary in the audience and putting Bill’s pin onto his jacket for him. While doing so, they could be seen having a conversation with Barack and Michelle.

“Cute moment: Hillary Clinton putting Bill Clinton’s pin on for him,” one person tweeted, with another Twitter user agreeing with the statement and responding “They are the cutest.”

A third person wrote: “Look @HillaryClinton being a good spouse putting @BillClinton’s pin on for him.”

Other people praised Hillary for her angel pin, which she wore in honour of Albright, a former secretary of State, who was known for wearing pins as a diplomatic tool.

“@HillaryClinton wearing an angel pin at Secretary Albright’s funeral is a heartwarming tribute to an amazing woman and patriotic American,” one tweet reads.

“@HillaryClinton pin game on point today @madeleine‘s funeral service,” another Twitter user wrote.

Albright died from cancer at the age of 84 on 23 March and was the first female appointed to the US Secretary of State in 1997. She served in this position until 2001 and played a huge role in Bill Clinton’s administration when he was President.

During her career, she pushed for the expansion of The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), in order to bring new nations into alliance with the US.

Her memorial service on Wednesday was led by President Joe Biden, Barack, and Bill, who had picked Albright to be his top diplomat. Nearly 1,400 mourners gathered on 27 April to remember her life and accomplishments.

Hillary also paid tribute to Albright at the event with a speech, highlighting the work that the politician has done to inspire, consuel, and cajole other women.

“So, the angels better be wearing their best pins and putting on their dancing shoes because if, as Madeleine believed, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women, they haven’t seen anyone like her yet,” Hillary said at the serbia, via CBS News.

