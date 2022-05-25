Video Of Deepika Padukone Struggling To Manage Her Dress On Cannes Red Carpet Has Caught Everyone's Attention

Deepika Padukone, who is currently in France attending the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury member, continues to win over the internet with her stylish choice of outfits, but a video of her struggling to manage her stunning gown on the red carpet has been making rounds on the internet. Check it out here:

Dressed in a beautiful tangerine gown with a long tail, the ‘Padmaavat’ actress turned several heads on Day 7 of the prestigious event, but with people surrounding her helping her manage her outfit did grab everyone’s attention. And the internet couldn’t keep calm but question the reason behind her choice of outfit.

While Deepika even posed with other jury members (Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi and Joachim Trier) on the red carpet before entering the film festival. Meanwhile, a few days back, Deepika’s comment on explaining her role as a jury member on at the 75th Cannes Films Festival had gone viral and the internet couldn’t help but come up with hilarious memes. Read more about it here.

This ain’t the first time that the Indian actress has come under the scanner, as Deepika was even criticized for donning heavy earrings at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival a few days back. Find out how the internet reacted to it here.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action drama ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on January 25, 2023.

Cover Image: Twitter

