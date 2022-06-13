Video appears to show Metropolitan Police officers punching boy in garden

The Metropolitan Police have been accused of using excessive force after video emerged on social media appearing to show officers “punching” and “kicking” a 16-year-old boy in Abbey Wood, southeast London on Friday (10 June).
This video shows police officers appearing to strike the teenager in a fenced garden.
The Met said that they were called out to reports of a child being robbed and threatened with a bottle by a group of men.
Authorities said that the video would be assessed alongside officers’ bodycam footage.
