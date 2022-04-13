Video appears to show Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James being arrested

Posted on April 13, 2022 0

A video posted online appears to show the arrest of the alleged gunman who shot 10 people and left at least 19 others injured in a horror attack on a Brooklynsubway.

The suspect Frank Robert James was taken into custody on Wednesday after being on the run for more than 24 hours, his arrest was later confirmed by the New York Police department during a briefing.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed he was located at 1.42pm on the corner of St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue in Manhattan “in response to a Crime stoppers tip”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Video appears to show Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James being arrested