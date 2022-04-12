Victoria Beckham wore a Studio 54-inspired slip dress to Brooklyn’s wedding – shop these similar styles

In true lavish style, Brooklyn Beckham and billionare heiress Nicola Pelzt tied the knot on Saturday in what has been dubbed the “wedding of the year.” And besides the exchanging of vows, the attendees’ fashion choices were hot talking points.

Held at the Pelz’s sprawling Palm Beach family home, everyone from Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B and Mel C, to Eva Longeria and tennis pro sisters Venus and Serena Williams were among the star-studded crowd.

And while the bride wore Valentino couture and the groom wore Dior, naturally, Victoria Beckham dominated the sartorial proceedings.

Never one to shy away from a statement look, the mother of the groom donned a custom-made new style of her eponymous fashion label’s classic slip dresses.

The couture dress’s finish is slinky and metallic, with a liquid-like look to it that according to Vogue, is said to have been inspired by the reflection of the moon on water at night. Nodding to both the disco ball of Studio 54 and the sophisticated feel of 1940s Hollywood glamour, the influences blend to create a distinctly Victoria Beckham dress.

Taking to Instagram to explain her dress choice, Beckham said: “A special dress for a special day. The first Victoria couture dress made in our London atelier. The bespoke fabric was developed by one of my favourite mills in Italy, it’s like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully.”

The head-turning piece is from her own pre-fall 22 line, meaning it won’t be available to buy until July. In the meantime, if you’re inspired by the queen of sleek, these are the alternative slinky slips to shop now.

Zara satin dress with cut-out detail: £45.99, Zara.com

Reminiscent of VB’s wedding guest look, Zara’s silver satin dress is a new version of the TikTok-famous pink satin slip that sold out last month. The silky midi has a similar liquid-like finish, with the cut-out back detailing adding interest to the minimalist design. The adjustable spaghetti straps, V neckline and bust seaming will help give a flattering fit.

Italian label MaxMara is all about smart tailoring and elegant silhouettes, with this silver slip embodying minimalist glamour. Boasting a cowl neckline that helps accentuate the fluid shape of the dress, it flares out slightly into an a-line fit, while the adjustable spaghetti straps nod to Nineties style.

Another slinky option from the high street, River Island’s slip dress is detailed with a lovely cross-over back design, as well as a tie back fastening. The fitted V-neckline flows out into an a-line silhouette that’s ideal for those wanting a maxi fit.

A more everyday, casual take on the silver satin slip, AllSaints’s two-in-one piece includes a Nineties-style slip dress and a wool-yak blend jumper, designed to be worn for a layered look or styled separately. The dress’s midi length, side slit and v-neck design make it an instant wardrobe staple.

If the budget stretches, Revolve’s metallic slip dress looks perfect for occasion wear. The satin finish is teamed with a buttoned front seam that flows down into a flattering slit. The fitted bodice and spaghetti strap add further interest to the classic slip design.

