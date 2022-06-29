Victoria Beckham slams Chris Evans for weighing her on TV weeks after giving birth

Victoria Beckham has criticised Chris Evans for weighing her on TV shortly after she gave birth to her first child, Brooklyn Beckham.

The former Spice Girl recalled an appearance on Evans’ Channel 4 series TFI Friday in 1999 where she was asked if her weight was “back to normal” after giving birth.

After Beckham confirmed that it was, Evans asked her if he could check it himself and presented a set of scales.

After she had stepped onto the scales, Evans said: “Eight stone’s not bad at all, is it?”

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, published in its July edition, Beckham spoke of her appearance on the show and how she had “lost a lot of weight” following her pregnancies.

“It happened to my mum after her pregnancies,” Beckham explained.

“It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Beckham also noted the public’s fixation on her weight, saying she has been called everything from “Porky Posh” to “Skeletal Posh”.

“After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture on the front page of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from,” she said.

Earlier this year, Beckham said that being “thin” is a “really old-fashioned attitude”.

“I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum,” she said in an interview with Grazia.

Beckham added: “It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.”

The Independent has contacted Chirs Evans’ representatives for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Victoria Beckham slams Chris Evans for weighing her on TV weeks after giving birth