Victoria Beckham says ‘being thin’ is ‘old fashioned’

Victoria Beckham has said wanting to be “really thin” is an “old-fashioned attitude”.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, who was famed for her slender figure in the 2000s, added: “I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum.”

The 48-year-old continued, saying the curvier you are, the “better my VB Body dresses look”.

Beckham is referring to her permanent capsule collection which consists of form-fitting knitted pieces designed to hug the figure. These outfits are available for UK sizes 6 to 18 on the Victoria Beckham website.

“It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are,” Beckham continued, in her interview with Grazia.

“I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out. When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me.”

Beckham has spoken previously of the pressure she felt to be slim during her Spice Girls years. She told the Assosciated Press in 2014: “In the gym, instead of checking my posture and position, I was checking the size of my bottom or to see if my double chin was getting any smaller.”

Speaking of her capsule collection, of which prices start at £90, she said: “Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right?

“For that, you need a really tight knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places.”

Beckham added that moving to Miami, Florida has meant she has been exposed to more curvy women.

“There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami, and they really own it, you know?” she said.

“They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.”

Beckham also disclosed that she wants “as good a bottom as I can get”, which means she has swapped her exercise routine from “tons of cardio” to lifting heavy weights five or six days a week alongside husband David Beckham and a personal trainer.

“I’ve always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them,” Beckham explained, adding that David is a “hilarious” workout buddy but that he is “always the one who procrastinates”.

