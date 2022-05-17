Victoria Beckham reveals secret to her and David’s 23-year marriage

Victoria Beckham has revealed the secret to keeping her marriage to football star David Beckham going for more than two decades.

The former Spice Girl said that having “so much respect” for one another was the key to a healthy marriage.

Victoria, who married David on 4 July 1999, also dismissed critics who “said it wouldn’t last” in a new interview.

Speaking to Grazia, the singer-turned fashion designer said ahead of her 23rd wedding anniversary: “David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he’s very supportive of my work. We are really good partners.”

Victoria and David met in 1997 at a charity football match at the Manchester United players’ lounge, which she described in British Vogue as “love at first sight”.

They were engaged a year later and Victoria became pregnant with their first child, Brooklyn Beckham, who was born just five months before their wedding, which took place in Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin.

Victoria reminisced about David “holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and outfit at our wedding” while talking about her son’s recent wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

She told Grazia: “It’s a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David’s speech was beautiful.”

She said that both Brooklyn and Nicola have seen their parents stay married for “a long time”, with the bride’s parents, American billionaire Nelson and Claudia Peltz, having been married since 1985.

“All of us are there to support them,” Victoria added.

Victoria and David have four children together, including Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.

To mark their 22nd wedding anniversary last year, the former England player posted throwback photographs of themselves wearing matching outfits on Instagram.

David wrote in this post: “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

In her own tribute post, Victoria posted a compilation video of her favourite moments as a couple and wrote: “I love you David. Happy Anniversary.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Victoria Beckham reveals secret to her and David’s 23-year marriage