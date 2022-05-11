Victims of collapsed Surfside condo reach $997m settlement over disaster

Victims of the collapsed Surfside condo which claimed the lives of 98 people last year have reached a $997m settlement over the disaster, a court was told.
The nearly $1bn deal was announced during a settlement hearing in a Florida class-action lawsuit representing tenants of the Champlain Towers building.
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman told the court that he was “speechless” that a deal had been reached in the case, according to ABC News.
