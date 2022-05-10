Vicky White news – latest: Police tip brings an end to hunt for escaped inmate Casey White

Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with car chase, a crash, and and a fatality on Monday.

Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led into a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White, the corrections officer.

A “short” police chase ensued, according to Lauderdale County, Alabama, Sheriff Rick Singleton, which ended when a US Marshal smashed into the pair’s Cadiallac. After the crash, Mr White was apprehended, while Ms White died following a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot.

Mr Singleton said no officers fired a shot during the car chase.

Mr White was returned to jail on Tuesday after spending 10 days on the run. Investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened, how the duo coordinated the escape, and exactly what their relationship was prior — and during — their flight.

