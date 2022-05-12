Vicky White news – latest: Funeral for corrections officer set as 911 call reveals final words to Casey White

Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.

A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.

As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and insisted he did not shoot her. The pair were said to have been in a romantic relationship for about two years but police say they were not married.

Meanwhile, Ms White’s last words were revealed in a chilling 911 call where she said “let’s get out and run” and blames White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.

Show latest update 1652359536 ICYMI: How Casey White and guard Vicky White stayed on the run It didn’t help that fugitive lovers Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) had a six-hour headstart on law enforcement when they made their break from Lauderdale County jail. But no one could’ve predicted that the assistant director of corrections of the facility and the 38-year-old capital murder suspect would be on the lam for 11 days. But the nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Monday with a police chase, car crash and Ms White allegedly shooting herself dead. Surveillance footage of Vicky White helping Casey Cole White leave the jail on 29 April (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Depa) Continue reading the full story that lays out some of the apparently missed opportunities that enabled the corrections officer and the inmate to slip through the net for more than a week. Johanna Chisholm 12 May 2022 13:45 1652355936 Vicky White’s body back in Alabama The body of Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, a facility that she reportedly assisted jail lover Casey White to escape from last month, was returned to Alabama on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Ms White’s body was released early Wednesday morning for return to Alabama. The search for the pair of fugitives came to a dramatic end Monday as a police chase in Indiana resulted in the inmate back in police custody and the corrections officer dead from what officials say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Johanna Chisholm 12 May 2022 12:45 1652352336 Casey White detained at maximum security facility in Alabama Casey White, the 38-year-old inmate who went on the run with correctional officer Vicky White last month leading to a dramatic manhunt that spanned 11 days and crossed state lines, is now being detained at a maximum security prison in Jefferson County, Alabama. The facility is known for housing “behaviorally difficult to manage” prisoners, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections website and it also houses a 300-inmate segregation unit, the largest unit in the state. Donaldson specializes in controlling repeat and/or multiple violent offenders with lengthy sentences that are behaviorally difficult to manage, and several hundred inmates sentenced to life without parole. Alabama Department of Corrections Donaldson has a death row unit with a capacity for 24 inmates that need to be incarcerated in the Birmingham judicial area. Johanna Chisholm 12 May 2022 11:45 1652347808 What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 10:30 1652345108 Vicky White and inmate lover carried out dry run of Alabama prison break ahead of nationwide manhunt Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and her inmate lover Casey White staged a dry run of their prison break prior to going on the run last month, according to law enforcement sources. Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 09:45 1652341508 Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White paid homeless man to check into motel Alabama fugitive inmate Casey Cole White and his corrections officer lover Vicky White paid a local homeless man to check them into an Indiana motel as they tried to lay low during their time on the run, according to authorities. The couple checked into Motel 41 in Evansville, Indiana, back on 3 May and paid cash upfront for a 14-night stay, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told ABC31. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 08:45 1652337908 Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 07:45 1652334308 Casey White’s long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover The suspected murderer recaptured after 10 days on the run has been involved in a series of crimes and suspected offences, writes Rachel Sharp. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 06:45 1652330708 Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide. Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother. Read the full story by Rachel Sharp here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 05:45 1652327946 Casey White’s former lawyer says ‘no way’ he could have planned the escape A one-time lawyer for murder suspect Casey White, who managed to break out of prison and evade police for 10 days with the help of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, says there is ‘no way’ his former client planned the full escape scheme. His former lawyer, Dale Bryant, spoke to WHNT, telling the outlet that White has a mental illness that makes him impulsive and a threat to individuals outside of a structured and controlled environment. “This plan, this escape was detailed. It was thorough,” Mr Bryant said. “The escape, in general, is exactly what Casey wants to do, is get out of prison, right? But it is well thought out and the planning is, again, nothing that is in Casey’s norm.” Graig Graziosi 12 May 2022 04:59

