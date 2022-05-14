Vicky White news – latest: Funeral being held for prison guard as Casey White’s mother speaks out

Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Capital murder suspect Casey White is likely to face new charges following his prison break, according to the DA prosecuting his case.

In the aftermath of his 10-day evasion — made possible with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, who died by suicide during a police chase — more details have emerged about how the couple managed to stay under the radar for more than week.

Dramatic police footage captured the moment a nationwide manhunt ended in Indiana earlier this week after White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, was apprehended and his 56-year-old lover Ms White’s body was pulled from a wrecked vehicle. She died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted shooting wound.

A chilling 911 call released following the crash revealed Ms White telling the capital murder suspect: “Let’s get out and run”. She also appeared to blame White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before their crash.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.

Show latest update 1652552826 Vicky White funeral under way A funeral is under way for Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official who helped inmate and lover Casey White escape a county jail, leading police on an 11-day manhunt where Ms White died by suicide as police closed in, according to officials. The service is taking place at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, about 24 miles away from the jail where the couple made their dramatic escape. Josh Marcus 14 May 2022 19:27 1652549465 WATCH: Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand. Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death a suicide and the 38-year-old career criminal was sent back to Alabama to face charges. Shocking 911 audio also revealed that Ms White was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash and urged her lover of two years “let’s get out and run” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head. Ms White and White, who was serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting a murder trial for the slaying of a 58-year-old woman, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after spending 10 days on the run. Catch up on the dramatic footage here with this story from Rachel Sharp. Josh Marcus 14 May 2022 18:31 1652547774 Twitter wonders: Who will play Vicky White in the TV version? It seems hardly a day goes by without a true crime story being given the premium TV treatment, from HBOMax’s The Staircase, to Hulu’s The Dropout. Officials are still unraveling the story of how corrections official Vicky White helped break out alleged lover Casey White from an Alabama prison, but that hasn’t stopped some rather macabre speculation online about who might play Ms White in the glossy TV dramatisation. Some suggested Charlize Theron and Adam Driver to play the pair of fugitives, while another commenter joked it should be Patricia Arquette. Josh Marcus 14 May 2022 18:02 1652545974 Vicky White’s funeral set for Saturday in Alabama Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly aided in the escape of Alabama inmate Casey White, before taking her own life during a police manhunt, will be buried on Saturday at 1pm CT at a cemetery in Lexington, Alabama. In addition to a small number of family members at the service, anonymous members of the public appear to be offering support on an online memorial wall. “I pray for all of you to have the peace that passes all understanding,” wrote one commenter. “I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter, sister, friend, loved one. I did not know Vicky but I am sure she’s in heaven resting in the arms of God now.” Josh Marcus 14 May 2022 17:32 1652544174 What Casey White’s tattoos reveal about links to neo-Nazi prison gang Captured fugitive Casey White may be a part of a white supremacist prison gang called the Southern Brotherhood, according to the US Marshals Service. During the hunt for the rogue couple, officials released prison photos of Mr White’s tattoos, which were filled with Confederate and neo-Nazi imagery. (US Marshals) (US Marshals) Josh Marcus 14 May 2022 17:02 1652542367 Who is Vicky White? An attempted murder. An alleged secret relationship. A multi-state manhunt. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has all the details on the wild story of Vicky White and Casey White, a jail official and inmate who broke out of prison in Alabama and went on the run. Read more here. Josh Marcus 14 May 2022 16:32 1652500782 Vicky White voted ‘employee of the year’ five times, set to receive award again this week Before prison guard Vicky White was accused of helping orchestrate the escape of her jail lover Casey White, she was not only well-liked among her Lauderdale County colleagues, but also well respected enough to earn the award “employee of the year” five times – including as recently as this year. The 56-year-old correctional officer was tracked down on Monday alongside 38-year-old capital murder suspect Casey White, who she was reportedly in a “special relationship” with for the past two years, bringing the 11-day manhunt to a close. Ms White had earned the award, voted on by her peers, five times in the past eight years, The New York Post reported. “I think it just shows the kind of person that we thought she was. No one that worked with her and knows her ever saw anything like this coming,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton in an interview with The Post on Wednesday. Graig Graziosi 14 May 2022 04:59 1652495442 ICYMI: How Casey White and guard Vicky White stayed on the run It didn’t help that fugitive lovers Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) had a six-hour headstart on law enforcement when they made their break from Lauderdale County jail. But no one could’ve predicted that the assistant director of corrections of the facility and the 38-year-old capital murder suspect would be on the lam for 11 days. But the nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Monday with a police chase, car crash and Ms White allegedly shooting herself dead. Continue reading the full story that lays out some of the apparently missed opportunities that enabled the corrections officer and the inmate to slip through the net for more than a week. Graig Graziosi 14 May 2022 03:30 1652491842 Petitions circulate for ‘Car Wash James’ to receive award money offered for information on escaped fugitives A petition has been started to pressure law enforcement and the Governor of Alabama to pay up on their reward offers to “Car Wash James,” the car wash owner who called police when he spotted capital murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White in Indiana. The US Marshal Service announced a total $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest White and information on Ms White, and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a total of $10,000 for the capture of the couple. Amber Savallo, who started the petition, told WSILTV that the car wash owner, James Stinson, should be rewarded for his report. “He said if you see something, say something and he did. I just really hope that James can get that from them because I feel like he deserves it 100%,” Ms Savallo said. Graig Graziosi 14 May 2022 02:30 1652488242 Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, say police report Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a police report. New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt, according to police. Read the full story by Rachel Sharp here: Graig Graziosi 14 May 2022 01:30

