Vicky White news – latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Related video: Surveillance footage of Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.

A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.

As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and insisted he did not shoot her. The pair were said to have been in a romantic relationship for about two years but police say they were not married.

Meanwhile, Ms White’s last words were revealed in a chilling 911 call where she said “let’s get out and run” and blames White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.

Show latest update 1652334308 Casey White’s long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover The suspected murderer recaptured after 10 days on the run has been involved in a series of crimes and suspected offences, writes Rachel Sharp. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 06:45 1652330708 Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide. Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother. Read the full story by Rachel Sharp here: Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 05:45 1652327946 Casey White’s former lawyer says ‘no way’ he could have planned the escape A one-time lawyer for murder suspect Casey White, who managed to break out of prison and evade police for 10 days with the help of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, says there is ‘no way’ his former client planned the full escape scheme. His former lawyer, Dale Bryant, spoke to WHNT, telling the outlet that White has a mental illness that makes him impulsive and a threat to individuals outside of a structured and controlled environment. “This plan, this escape was detailed. It was thorough,” Mr Bryant said. “The escape, in general, is exactly what Casey wants to do, is get out of prison, right? But it is well thought out and the planning is, again, nothing that is in Casey’s norm.” Graig Graziosi 12 May 2022 04:59 1652326206 Chilling 911 audio captures Vicky White’s last words A chilling 911 call released on Tuesday night reveals the final moments of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, and the haunting words she said to her jailhouse lover Casey White: “Let’s get out and run,” an utterance that was said just before authorities say she took her own life by shooting herself in the head. At the start of the seven-minute audio, the dispatcher is heard on the line saying “911” and “hello” before the voice on the other end, Ms White, is heard in the background saying “oh my god” and “stop, stop”. It’s unclear which of the two placed the initial call to the emergency line. You can then hear Ms White saying in a panicked cry, “The airbags are going to go off” before she says what were likely some of her last words: “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.” Continue reading the full article from The Independent’s Rachel Sharp below. Graig Graziosi 12 May 2022 04:30 1652322606 Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand. Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash. In the footage, you can see the moment White is placed in cuffs, as he is held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away. Read the full story from The Independent’s Rachel Sharp below. Johanna Chisholm 12 May 2022 03:30 1652319006 Motel owner denies fugitive couple stayed on his property The owner of the motel — where the Cadillac connected to Vicky White and Casey White was seen – has denied seeing the fugitives and claimed that he didn’t know if they were staying on his property. Paul Shah was quoted as saying by CNN that “I’ve never seen those people in my property.” He, however, did say that it could be possible that they were visiting someone in the Motel 41 in Evansville.“Nothing happened in my parking lot,” Mr Shah said, referring to the capture of the two on Monday afternoon. He said that he hadn’t seen the news of the search for the two and was surprised everything unfolded in this area. “This is one of the safest area(s) of this town.” Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 02:30 1652315406 Fugitive’s trial for 2015 murder set to start in June Casey White’s murder trial will start in June, it was reported. After an emergency hearing on Tuesday regarding the capital case against White for Ridgeway’s 2015 murder, her son Austin Williams was quoted as saying by CNN that the fugitive’s capture was a “huge relief” and that “it felt like a miracle.” Mr Williams said: “I’ve been waiting for a long time, waiting just a little bit longer, I think things will be fine. They did the right thing by getting him over to Donaldson as soon as possible and I’m just looking forward to that trial date. “It just didn’t look very hopeful at all,” he said. “They had a head start, not a lot of leads and stuff and just felt like a really good plan and it turns out that they didn’t which was… which worked out, fortunately.” White escaped from the Alabama jail on 29 April and was captured on Monday in Evansville, Indiana. Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 01:30 1652311806 Coroner’s office confirms prison guard died by suicide An Indiana coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Vicky White, ex-corrections officer accused of helping an Alabama inmate escape, died by suicide. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office concluded that Ms White killed herself. Police had said that the two had a cache of weapons on them as well — four handguns and several semi-automatic weapons, including an AR-15.Ms White died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during a dramatic police chase while her inmate lover Casey White surrendered to authorities and is now back in custody. Mr White had allegedly also referred to Ms White as his “wife.” Maroosha Muzaffar 12 May 2022 00:30 1652308206 Fugitive couple’s end goal revealed What was the end goal for double murder suspect Casey White and correctional officer Vicky White, who helped him escape? According to police, it was to have a shoot out. Rachel Sharp has more on the couple’s plan in her story below: Graig Graziosi 11 May 2022 23:30 1652305259 Vicky White and her lover practiced ‘dry run’ of prison break Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell. It is not clear exactly when the dry run took place but, after it was an apparent success, the couple then embarked on the real thing on 29 April. Read more here: Nathan Place 11 May 2022 22:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase