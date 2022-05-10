Vicky White: Fugitive corrections officer and inmate Casey White ‘planned to have shootout with police’

Fugitive Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were planning to have a shootout with police officers before he was captured and she shot herself dead, according to authorities.

Speaking at a press conference in Indiana on Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said that the jailhouse lovers “wanted to engage in a shootout with law enforcement” but they were rammed off the road by officers, preventing them from carrying out their plan.

A trove of weapons including handguns, a semiautomatic gun and AR-15 were found inside their vehicle, the sheriff said.

White and Ms White were tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, and taken into custody following a brief car chase on Monday.

While the 38-year-old inmate surrendered to authorities on the scene, Ms White, 56, was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. She died from her injuries just after 7pm and investigators believe she shot herself.

Following his arrest, White allegedly admitted “that they were going to have a shootout” that would likely result in “both of them losing their lives”, Sheriff Wedding said.

“Their plan was faulty,” said the sheriff.

White is finally back in police custody after his 10-day prison break came to a dramatic end with a car chase and the death of his corrections officer lover Vicky White.

The 38-year-old capital murder suspect appeared in court virtually on Tuesday morning where he waived his right to an extradition hearing, telling Judge Robert Pigman: “I want to go back to Alabama.”

He had been booked into Vanderburgh County jail in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was said to be cooperating with authorities.

A new mugshot released by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shows he had adopted a clean-shaven look – having gotten rid of the facial hair he was sporting before his time on the run in images shared by law enforcement during the manhunt.

Officials initially said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

However, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told NewsNationNow’s Brian Entin that officials weren’t ruling anything out and that he would not be surprised if her gunshot wound was actually not self-inflicted.

No law enforcement officers opened fire during the encounter with the fugitives, the sheriff said.

An autopsy will be carried out on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

US Marshal Marty Keeley told CNN on Monday night that White instantly told officers that Ms White had caused the injuries to herself.

“Y’all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” he allegedly said.

There is no evidence to suggest that the Whites, who are not related, are married.

Sheriff Singleton had said earlier that he hoped Ms White would survive, saying that she had many questions to answer.

A nationwide manhunt was launched back on 29 April when Ms White picked the inmate up from the detention centre at around 9.30am claiming that she was taking him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.

She told her coworkers that once she had escorted him to court she was going to seek medical attention for herself as she felt unwell.

The pair never arrived at the courthouse.

Officials said that they later learned that White had no scheduled court appearance or appointments that day.

Ms White’s 2013 Ford Taurus patrol car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping centre not far from the jail at around 11am that day.

But several more hours passed before the pair fell under suspicion.

At around 3.30pm that afternoon, Ms White’s coworkers grew concerned that she hadn’t returned and they were unable to reach her by phone.

It was only then that they also realised that White had also not returned to jail.

