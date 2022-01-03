Vicky Kaushal's On-Set Viral Photo Lands Him In Legal Trouble; Police Clears Confusion

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal nearly landed up in legal trouble when a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, filed a complaint against the actor for using a vehicle number in his upcoming movie belonging to him. Yes, you heard it right. While complainant Jai Singh Yadav claimed the movie unit used the number without his permission, police in their investigation cleared the misunderstanding and revealed that a wrongly placed bolt on the number plate had created the issue.

During their investigation, the police figured out that the number used on the bike belonged to the movie’s production house and was different from the one mentioned in the complaint. “We investigated the matter and found that the vehicle was not 4872 (as alleged by the complainant). The number was 1872, but due to a bolt, number 1 looked like number 4. They had permission for that number plate. We found no irregularities in it,” Rajendra Soni, SHO, Banganga, Indore told ANI.

MP | We investigated the matter&found that the vehicle was not 4872 (as alleged by the complainant). The number was 1872 but due to a bolt, no 1 looked like number 4. They had permission for that number plate. We found no irregularities in it: Rajendra Soni, SHO, Banganga, Indore https://t.co/oJanl2wFhZ pic.twitter.com/tGkvElwQSi — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

While Vicky and his co-star Sara Ali Khan have returned to Indore to resume the shoot of their upcoming project, a few on-set pictures of them filming a bike sequence (from the previous schedule) had already gone viral on the internet. According to several reports, Vicky and Sara are teaming up for the first time for ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. While not many details are available about the project, the first starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon revolved around live-in relationships.

The National Award-winning actor, who has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, recently married his longtime rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif on December 9, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While the two continued to share mesmerising clicks from their intimate wedding, fans have been going gaga over the new B-town couple.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has a long list of interesting projects like the recently-announced ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar’s magnum-opus ‘Takht’, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic and ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ in his kitty.

