‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badhaai Ho’: Ayushmann Khurrana Films That Taught Bollywood To Go Commercial With Social Issues

Ayushmann Khurana’s movies may have hit a slump recently, but he is one of the very few Bollywood actors who has not given a single release that left fans disappointed. After his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, and instantly become the talk of the town. The unconventional film left fans impressed with his performance and turned him into a bankable star. Soon with releases like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann became a household name.

Vicky Donor (2012)

Vicky Donor exploring sperm donation was a huge gamble for a debut actor, however, Ayushmann’s comic timing and performance is what made it a classic. The film also starring Yami Gautam is a romance drama with feel-good vibes from the early 2000s currently missing from Bollywood.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

While Bhumi Pednekar was at the center of the story and left many amassed with her dedication, Ayushmann’s performance greatly complimented her. The film set in 1995 follows a bride who gets shamed by her husband for being overweight, however, through the length of the film their relationship gets betters as they truly become each other’s support system.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Ayushmann once again returned to screen with Bhumi Pednekar for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film tackled another taboo issue and opened a discussion about erectile dysfunction. The film follows Mudit Sharma, who is about to get married and works with his family and his fiancé to get treated for his rectile dysfunction. The film took a comic approach to the issues and once again Bhumi and Ayushmann’s chemistry impressed fans.

Andhadhun (2018)

While Andhadhun isn’t a social issue film, it does follow a character with a disability which is rare for Bollywood. Despite the niche subject, the film presented the thriller in a commercial manner with a great script and unforgettable performances. The twists even during a rewatch are sure to get you at the edge of your seats.

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Led by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, the Ayushmann Khurrana film follows a middle-aged couple who get shamed by their own family for getting pregnant. Their own two all-grown sons express their disappointment. However, they soon come to accept the new family member after many uncomfortable conversations.

Article 15 (2019)

The crime drama led by Ayushmann follows a police investigation after the disappearance of three girls from a small village. The story also uncovers a history of caste-based oppression in his town as people in power try to stop and hinder the investigation.

Cover Image: Instagram

