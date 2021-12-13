Vicente Fernández death: Famous Mexican singer dead at 81

Mexico’s beloved singer Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81.

According to a post published on his social media, the “Mujeres Divinas” singer died at a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara on Sunday (12 December).

In August, Fernández suffered a fall that caused a spinal cord injury. He underwent surgery and was on “ventilatory assistance and in critical patient care in the intensive care units,” according to a statement in Spanish shared on the singer’s official Instagram handle at the time.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience,” read a post in Spanish on Fernández’s account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

The singer’s son Vicente Fernández Jr also paid a tribute by thanking his father “for everything”.

Alejandra Frausto, Mexico’s secretary of culture, tweeted his condolences.

“It is with deep sadness that I receive the news that one of the most important artists of Mexican popular culture, the undisputed symbol of ranchera music, dies,” she said.

“A million mariachis accompany you on your way. His infinite musical legacy will continue to resonate strongly. ”

Fernández had three famous nicknames in his country: “El Charro de Huentitán” (The Charro from Huentitán), “El Ídolo de México” (The Idol of Mexico) and “El Rey de la Música Ranchera” (The King of Ranchera Music).

He started his career as a busker and went on to become a cultural icon, having recorded more than 50 albums and contributing to more than 30 films.

Fernández’s work led him to win three Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He sold over 50 million copies worldwide, making him one of the best-selling regional Mexican artists of all time.

In 2016, Fernández retired from performing live, although he continued to record and publish music.

Many people have paid their tributes to the singer.

“The music world has lost an icon,” wrote US President Joe Biden. “The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come.”

“Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over,” comedian Gabriel Iglesias said in a tweet.

“The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten,” wrote musician Pitbull.

“As the beloved king of ranchera music, his iconic voice will live on as an inspiration to our next generation of performers,” wrote Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

Journalist Steve Saldivar tweeted a video of mourners singing one of Fernández’s popular songs.

“Every Mexican boxer that has EVER laced up a pair of gloves has made a ring walk to a [Vicente Fernandez] song,” wrote former American professional boxer Sergio Mora.

“Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family,” said singer George Strait.

