Veterans and Falkland Islanders mark 40 years since British troops liberated Port Stanley

Events are to take place across the UK and in the Falkland Islands to mark 40 years since British troops liberated Port Stanley from occupying Argentine forces.

British soldiers and marines arrived in Stanley on 14 June 1982 after a brutal 10-week war that left 255 British and 649 Argentine troops dead.

On the 40th anniversary, British veterans of the conflict are to receive the Freedom of the Falkland Islands in honour of their service.

“Getting the Freedom of the Falkland Islands will bring it back home to people in this country,” veteran Tom Herring said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.