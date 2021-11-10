Veteran anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after nearly 30 years

Brian Williams is leaving NBC News after nearly 30 years as one of the network’s most recognisable public faces, where he anchored “NBC Nightly News” for a decade before being temporarily suspended for exaggerating stories.

The well-known anchor told CNN Business he will depart NBC at the end of this year.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Mr Williams said in a statement. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

The high-profile reporter, known for his long tenure at “NBC Nightly News” and more recent gig anchoring newscast and political talk show “The 11th Hour,” added that the NBC “is a part of me and always will be,” while assuring viewers of his work that “‘11th Hour’ will remain in good hands, produced by the best team in cable news.”

More details to come in this breaking news story.

