Versace and Cher team up for ‘Chersace’ Pride collection

Cher is the face of a new Versace campaign, dubbed “Chersace”, in celebration of Pride month.

The Italian designer and pop icon announced the collaboration in separate posts to Instagram on Tuesday 7 June.

The limited capsule collection is comprised of socks, baseball caps and T-shirts, with all profits being donated to Gender Spectrum, a charity that supports LGBT+ children and young people

A video shared to Instagram showed actor Jake Biongiovi introducing the partnership between the “two icons”.

“Both alike in diva energy,” he said. “In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene. From long-held friendships to new love and unity, where Cher and Versace make Chersace.”

In a nod to Pride, the Versace logo on each item has been reimagined in the colours of the rainbow.

The most expensive item in the collection is a $3,350 (£2,700) US-exclusive Chersace diamante-encrusted T-shirt, which has been signed by both Donatella Versace and Cher.

Cher shared several photographs of herself posing in the limited-edition piece with black leggings and a gold-trim jacket.

Pride is an annual event dedicated to celebrating LGBT+ communities across the world.

Cher has long advocated for LGBT+ rights and has a loyal fan base among the community. In an interview with CNN in 2020, she recalled her introduction to the “gay world” when she was just nine years old.

“One day I came home and there were these two men in my living room with my mum and my aunt, and they were doing their hair,” she said.

“And they were talking, and I was thinking ‘why haven’t we ever had these kinds of guys around before?’ because these guys are like the coolest. And that was my beginning to the gay world.

“We were always like this,” she said, putting both of her hands together, “because gay people don’t feel like they fit in, and I never felt like I fitted in.”

Cher’s eldest son, Chaz Bono, came out as trans in 2009. The singer previously spoke about how she came to terms with Chaz’s transition, telling CNN that it “wasn’t easy” in the beginning.

“But you don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape,” she said.

Cher also shared a special message to the LGBT+ community and Chaz in a post to Twitter on Tuesday.

“We’ve Had Special Bond Since I Was 9. Guess You’d Say ‘We’re Soulmates’,” she wrote.

“Watched U Struggle, Lose, WIN, Again & Again 4 What BELONGS 2 UWE’VE [crying and laughing emoji] LOOKED [fire emoji], & At Every Step Of The Way I’ve Tried 2 Show U [love heart emoji] & SUPPORT.

“TRULY “PROUD”OF U SPECIAL [love heart emoji] 2 AMAZING SON CHAZ [sic].”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Versace and Cher team up for ‘Chersace’ Pride collection