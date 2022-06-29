Venus Williams will make a comeback at Wimbledon this year alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles after the pair were granted a wild card by the All England Club.

Williams has not played since a first-round defeat at the Chicago Open last year after which she said she had been struggling with a “persistent leg injury”.

However, the 42-year-old was spotted at Wimbledon earlier this week after her sister Serena announced that she would make a surprise entry into the singles draw.

Serena, who partnered Andy Murray in the mixed doubles in 2019, was knocked out by Harmony Tan in her first-round match on Tuesday.

Venus may be short of recent playing time but she has a tremendous record at Wimbledon, winning five singles and seven women’s doubles titles.

Jamie Murray has already won the mixed doubles title twice, with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Martina Hingis in 2017.

Williams partnered Nick Kyrgios in the mixed doubles last year but the Australian was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury in his third-round singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Source Link Venus Williams to partner Jamie Murray in Wimbledon mixed doubles