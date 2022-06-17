Venom 3: Tom Hardy teases script and fans are convinced it contains a Spider-Man crossover hint

Venom fans are speculating that the next film could be linked to the Spider-Man franchise after Tom Hardy shared what seems to be the cover page of the Venom 3 script.

The actor has been the star of the Venom franchise since its first outing in 2018, playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the eponymous, long-tongued alien.

In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, before production company Sony announced that a third film was in development back in April.

On Thursday (16 June), Hardy posted an image of a typed page, accrediting story credits to himself and Kelly Marcel, with the scriptwriting duties given to Marcel alone.

The page also includes a scribbled image of Venom, showing a dark face with a bright red tongue.

The “s” shape at the end of the “tongue” has led some fans to speculate that the third Venom film could include a Spider-Man crossover.

“I’m sorry but a Venom trilogy without Spider-Man is nuts,” stated one fan on Twitter.

Tom Hardy’s Instagram post of Venom 3 script (Instagram / Tom Hardy)

“If we’re not getting ANY Spider-Man vs Venom in this, especially when Sony owns these characters I’m NOT watching.”

As well as Venom 3, Sony also has a number of Spider-Man universe films in production, following on from this year’s critically panned Morbius: Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Madame Web, and El Muerto.

