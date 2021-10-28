Vatican mysteriously cuts live broadcast of Biden’s meeting with Pope

The Vatican mysteriously cancelled the live broadcast that was to take place as US President Joe Biden was set to meet Pope Francis.

The press office for the Vatican didn’t explain they had chosen to cancel the broadcast, which will now only show Mr Biden arriving at the Apostolic Palace where he will be met by a Vatican monsignor.

Mr Biden actually meeting the pope in the Throne Room will no longer be shown, the AP reported. The president and the pope sitting down in his library to begin talks will also not be broadcast. This is usually the time that the broadcast ends.

Edited footage will be given to some media outlets after the meeting has occurred, the Vatican has said.

Mr Biden is only the second Catholic to serve as US president, following John F Kennedy. Mr Biden has met Pope Francis three times already, but this will be the first time during his time as president.

More follows…

