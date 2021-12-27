Lightweight boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko “wants his titles back” and has approached George Kambosos Jnr about a potential bout, according to Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef.

Lomachenko was WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion between 2018 and 2020 but lost his belts to Teofimo Lopez. Lopez then lost the titles to Kambosos Jnr in his first defence.

Promoter DuBoef has hailed Lomachenko and backs him to regain his belts, telling Sky Sports: “Lomachenko is a poster boy for many things in the sport. He was aggressively matched – he came right out of the amateurs and fought for a world title [in his second fight].

“He doesn’t look at a setback as his value going down. He looks at it like a re-set to go forwards. He has come back with two brilliant wins and he never says no to any opponents. He wants his titles back.”

He added about the potential title fight with Kambosos Jnr: “Lomachenko has made it very evident to us, and to his team, that it’s the fight he would like.

“We are amicably trying to have discussions with them for a fight in the first half of next year.”

Lomachenko was asked about his chance to regain the title before he defeated Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

He was confident in his answer, saying: “I want to fight him [Kambosos Jnr] but the only question is, does he want to fight me?”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘wants his titles back’ and makes approach for next opponent