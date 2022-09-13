Varun Dhawan Says He ‘Looks Like A Kid’ Infront Of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone; Twitter Has A Lot Say

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor talking candidly on the couch. The latest promo of the episode did not only raise the anticipation of the fans but also sparked a debate over something the Student Of The Year actor said.

Varun Dhawan, 35, was asked by host Karan Johar about who he would look good on the screen with. The filmmaker provided him with two choices, Deepika Padukone, 36, and Katrina Kaif, 39. Varun gave a rather interesting answer as he said, ”I always get told that I look like a kid,” Karan was quick to pull his leg as he quipped, ”You think they look elder than you?”.

”No, I look younger than them,” Varun Dhawan replied. The actor also jokingly called out Karan Johar for implying that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone look ‘older’ to him. The clip has gained interesting reactions on Twitter as fans appeared divided over Varun Dhawan’s answer.

One netizen wrote, ”So I googled Varun Dhawan’s age. I’m starting to think he likely said so that for atleast sometime he’ll be talk of the town,” Many hilariously pointed out that Varun Dhawan not only looks younger than the actresses but also shorter. On the other hand, fans came out in defence of the actor and believed that his intentions were misinterpreted.

