Varun Dhawan Says He ‘Looks Like A Kid’ Infront Of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone; Twitter Has A Lot Say

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor talking candidly on the couch. The latest promo of the episode did not only raise the anticipation of the fans but also sparked a debate over something the Student Of The Year actor said.

Varun Dhawan, 35, was asked by host Karan Johar about who he would look good on the screen with. The filmmaker provided him with two choices, Deepika Padukone, 36, and Katrina Kaif, 39. Varun gave a rather interesting answer as he said, ”I always get told that I look like a kid,” Karan was quick to pull his leg as he quipped, ”You think they look elder than you?”.

”No, I look younger than them,” Varun Dhawan replied. The actor also jokingly called out Karan Johar for implying that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone look ‘older’ to him. The clip has gained interesting reactions on Twitter as fans appeared divided over Varun Dhawan’s answer.

One netizen wrote, ”So I googled Varun Dhawan’s age. I’m starting to think he likely said so that for atleast sometime he’ll be talk of the town,” Many hilariously pointed out that Varun Dhawan not only looks younger than the actresses but also shorter. On the other hand, fans came out in defence of the actor and believed that his intentions were misinterpreted.

Varun Dhawan saying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif look older than him is an offensive and insensitive comment. It’s audacious of him to say that on a public platform thinking as a joke. He’s such a mediocre actor with zero charm, he will be dominated by them effortlessly lol — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) September 12, 2022

Koffee with karan is a fun show #VarunDhawan was clearly not being offensive to deepika Or katrina. Grow up fans lol — Dipankar Joshi (@dipankarjoshi2) September 12, 2022

Not a 35 year old varun claiming people told him he looks younger than Deepika and Katrina, like in what planet are those people living?? He mostly works with actresses way younger than him barring few, varun has a baby face??? Where?? He does look 35. #VarunDhawan — ✨ (@Snauhm) September 12, 2022

Varun Dhawan looks younger than Katrina & Deepika 😂 — Minakshi (@Minaksh30221029) September 13, 2022

Not a big fan of #VarunDhawan personally, but to hound him for something so stupid is nasty! That guy has always been respectful towards women. And it’s not like as if we dont know KJo & his immense talent of wanting to create controversies out of nothing for his gossip show. Meh — NJ (@Nilzrav) September 13, 2022

Karan:Katrina or Deepika, who would you like to work with for a film?

Varun:I feel like baby in front of them

Karan:It means you think you are bigger than them

Varun:No, I look younger than them Varun was always honest😘#varundhawan #DeepikaPadukone #KatrinaKaif #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/wlfApbaKWg — hadise (@hadisexselena) September 13, 2022

Lmao that’s why you signed

ABCD 3 (Street dancer) with #KatrinaKaif

You doesn’t just look younger but smaller too 😭😂😭#KoffeeWithKaranS7 https://t.co/a1oI4tiy05 pic.twitter.com/x6q8rf8A7N — 𝙆ღ (@Phone_bhoot) September 12, 2022

Cover Image: Sourced

