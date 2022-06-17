The Bollywood industry is currently witnessing a decline and several big budget movies in the past few months have failed to impress the audience. On the other hand, several South Indian films like KGF Chapter 2, RRR and more have been making waves across the globe. There has been an intense debate about the North vs South film industry and several celebs have weighed in on the topic. Varun Dhawan has now spoken about Bollywood delivering consecutive flops and South Indian film industry’s rise.

As per Bollywood Hungama, while promoting his upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actor spoke about the North vs South and said, “Cinema is doing well right now. The audience has the right to watch the cinema they want to watch. Hollywood films have been working for so many years. It is because they are liking it and, therefore, they are watching it. I myself enjoyed watching KGF 2. I had a great time watching it. It is one of the biggest grossers right now.”

Varun further pointed out that it wasn’t just Bollywood who was delivering flops, even South Indian films have had their fair share of flops. He said, “7-8 major flops have happened in their cinema also. That has also happened because nothing was released in the last 2 and a half years. I feel a good film will come. In the Hindi film industry, we have a lot of good films coming up. Every film can’t be a hit. The audience won’t watch a bad film, whether it is English, Hindi or a South film. They will not watch.”

Source Link : Varun Dhawan On Bollywood Delivering Consecutive Flops; Says South Indian Film Industry Also Had '7-8 Major Flops'