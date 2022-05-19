Vardy trial – live: Lawyer claims Rooney should pay ‘substantial damages’

Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer has said Coleen Rooney should pay a “substantial award of damages” to his client as the Wagatha Christie trial drew to a close.

In his written submission, Hugh Tomlinson said: “The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people.”

The barrister added: “The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.”

Ms Rooney’s lawyer gave his closing remarks to the High Court on Thursday, saying his client – who was not present due to going on a trip with her children – stood by her Wagatha Christie post “more than ever” at the end of the trial.

This 2019 social media post is at the heart of the trial. In it, Ms Rooney detailed a “sting” operation to try and work out how information from her private Instagram was getting into the hands of The Sun.

She blamed it on Ms Vardy’s account. Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel.

Show latest update 1652962244 Caroline Watt’s withdrawal of witness evidence suggests she is leak source, says Rooney lawyer Ms Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt’s withdrawal of her witness evidence suggests that she was the source of the leaks of Ms Rooney’s private information, Mr Sherborne has argued. Ms Watt’s withdrawal of her waiver indicates she was the source of the leaks, Ms Rooney’s legal team also argued. In a submission to the court, he wrote: “The only explanation for the withdrawal of her source waiver – after having initially waived it because she believed that the journalists would say that she was not the source of the stories – is that Ms Watt was the source, and realised that The Sun would not keep secret such documents showing such leaks. There was no other reason to withdraw the waiver, especially as she did not need to do this just because she was no longer giving evidence. “Similarly, Ms Watt did not need to withdraw her witness evidence (unless it was to assist the Claimant in anticipation of her use as a scapegoat) as there had been no order she would be cross-examined” Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 13:10 1652961642 Court rises for lunch Ms Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne has concluded his closing speech and the court has risen for lunch. After the break, Ms Vardy’s lawyer Mr Hugh Tomlinson QC will give his submissions. Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 13:00 1652960984 ‘Wagatha Christie’ is ‘extraordinary’, Ms Rooney’s lawyer says Coleen Rooney’s barrister has told the High Court the libel claim brought against her by Rebekah Vardy is “extraordinary”. Outlining Ms Rooney’s case in a written closing statement, David Sherborne said: “In many respects this trial has been extraordinary. “Extraordinary because of the tenacity of the claimant in backtracking on her admissions of leaks. Extraordinary because of the documentary evidence that flatly contradicts the claimant’s account, as well as the extent to which it plainly demonstrates her consistent practice of secretly leaking information to the press. “Extraordinary because of the claimant’s failure to ever advance a positive case as to how else the information was leaked, if not via the route identified by the defendant. “Extraordinary for the determination of the claimant to frustrate the defendant’s efforts to uncover the truth, through the destruction of critical evidence, with yet further destruction being uncovered (only through the defendant’s efforts) even in the weeks before this trial that can only have occurred from deliberate manual deletions. “And extraordinary because of the absence of the central figure – Caroline Watt, the claimant’s close friend, agent, conduit. Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.” Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 12:49 1652959811 Vardy’s lawyer argues Rooney should pay out ‘substantial damages’ Rebekah Vardy is seeking “substantial damages” from Coleen Rooney in her libel trial at the High Court. In her lawyer’s closing submissions, they argue: “A substantial award of damages should be made in this case. “The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people. Mrs Vardy has suffered very serious (and continuing) abuse as a result. The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.” Earlier in their submission, they argued: “As a result of the untrue defamatory allegation in the Post Mrs Vardy has suffered very serious harm to her reputation and huge distress and upset. “She has been subjected to entirely foreseeable public abuse and ridicule on a massive scale. As a result, she is entitled to substantial damages for libel.” Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 12:30 1652959064 Ms Vardy’s claim that she was unaware that Ms Watt was leaking Ms Rooney’s information to The Sun is “completely unsustainable”, Mr Sherborne said. Referring to Ms Watt passing information to The Sun about Coleen’s Honda crash, Mr Sherborne said her claim was “completely unsustainable in the face of Ms Watt’s message ‘It was me’”. “The car crash is one example where we do at least have some relevant documents,” Mr Sherborne added. He said that there was not as much documentation about the other posts and stories – such as the Mexico gender selection story on Coleen Rooney’s Instagram. He suggested to the court that this was because key messages and media has been deleted off Ms Vardy’s phone. Referring to a message Ms Vardy sent to Ms Watt allegedly telling her to “leak” stories about Danielle Lloyd, Mr Sherborne said: “The use of the word leak comes so easily from Ms Vardy’s mouth”. Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 12:17 1652958970 Rebekah Vardy has returned to the court room Rebekah Vardy has returned to the court room with her laywer. Ms Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne is still making his closing remarks in the trial. Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 12:16 1652957924 Recap: ‘Ms Vardy deleted messages between her and her agent,’ Rooney’s lawyer argues David Sherborne also claimed there had been a “targeted deletion” of messages between Rebekah Vardy and Caroline Watt between 15 October 2019 and 25 July 2020. He later alleged there had been a “clear and concerted effort on the part of Mrs Vardy to conceal relevant and incriminating evidence not just from us but from the court”. Mr Sherborne said this could not be compared to the loss of some data by Mrs Rooney in the case. Mr Sherborne claimed that Caroline Watt’s withdrawal of her written

statement before the start of the trial, in which she denied being involved in

leaking, demonstrated that “she knew she was going to be found to have lied if

her evidence was tested”. David Sherborne discussed the loss of Ms Watt’s phone, saying the “first we heard of the phone being dropped into the water was four months after”. He continued: “This ill-fated trip took place only days after the court had requested her phone to be inspected.” Mr Sherborne said this request may have been “unexpected” because Caroline Watt was not a party to the claim, adding “the story, we say, is fishy enough – no pun intended”, due to the date of the phone’s loss. He continued: “The fact that Mrs Vardy…chose not to tell her solicitors for the lengthy period of fourth months… demonstrates that this was far from an accident.” The barrister said that as there are two copies of any WhatsApp chat, Ms Watt’s phone would have contained a full copy of what had been lost from Rebekah Vardy’s phone. “It was therefore, we say, necessary for both to be destroyed. RIP Ms Watt’s phone,” Mr Sherborne added. Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 11:58 1652957144 ‘Caroline Watt is like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark’ David Sherborne said the trial had not heard evidence from the journalists who wrote the Sun articles in dispute in the case. The barrister claimed the inference from this was that “they would be unable to say that Mrs Vardy was not the direct source or indirect source through (Rebekah Vardy’s agent) Ms Watt”. Mr Sherborne added that the court had also not heard evidence from agent Caroline Watt who he alleged “clearly had repeated contact with these journalists”. Ms Watt had a “hand-in-glove” relationship with Ms Vardy, Mr Sherborne claimed, adding: “No Caroline Watt is like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark”.

“Hamlet not just without the prince but all the rest of the royal court,” the barrister said. He said this included Rebekah Vardy’s husband and Danny Hayward, who ran Front Row Partnership, Ms Vardy’s agency.

“Both of them have remained silent,” he said Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 11:45 1652956299 Ms Rooney’s lawyer Mr Sherborne has referred to Jamie Vardy’s statement outside court, in which the Leicester City footballer said Wayne’s testimony was “nonsense.” Referring to Mr Vardy, Mr Sherborne said he “didn’t give evidence in court, not in this court, but he chose to make a press statement outside court while we were sitting here.” “It’s not lost on the court I’m sure that while he was perfectly willing” to make a statement outside court, Mr Sherborne said, “Mr Vardy was apparently unwilling to provide one for the process of these proceedings… despite being aware from the 1 April that Mr Rooney was going to give that evidence.” Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 11:31 1652955704 Coleen Rooney stands by Wagatha Christie post ‘even more’ at end of trial Ms Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne has said that Ms Rooney stands by the truth of her ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post and believes it “even more so now” that she has gone through this trial. Mr Sherborne told the court that “the issue of truth” lies “at the centre of this case”. He added: “The burden lies on us to establish on a balance of probabilities that the post is substantially true.” The barrister claim that Mrs Rooney’s legal team had proved a “wider” meaning to Coleen Rooney’s so-called “reveal” post than that which Rebekah Vardy complained of. He said this was that “Mrs Vardy has regularly and frequently leaked to The Sun information about a number of people she knows” Discussing Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram account, Mr Sherborne said: “The suggestion that the information that was being posted on was not very private and this should affect the defence of truth is also misconceived.” He added: “Whether a matter of common sense or law, Mrs (Rebekah) Vardy is still responsible for the act of her agent Caroline Watt.” The barrister later said there were “a number of extraordinary features of this case”.“The first is the amount of documents that are not before the court,” he said. Discussing the viral social media post, the barrister added: “It is what she believed at the time… and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case.” Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 11:21

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Vardy trial – live: Lawyer claims Rooney should pay ‘substantial damages’