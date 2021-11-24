Vans Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on old skool shoes, slip ons and clothing

More than 50 years after selling its first pair of shoes in southern California, Vans remains one of the most prominent brands in casual fashion worldwide.

With an established reputation for quality apparel and accessories running alongside footwear classics such as the old skools, checkerboards and countless skateboarding mainstays, Vans has more to offer than most brands on the market.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of Vans, now is the time to shop, as the brand has revealed its Black Friday 2021 sale.

Boasting everything from backpacks to old skools, read on for everything you need to know about Vans’s Black Friday event.

Does Vans take part in Black Friday?

It does indeed! Vans has unveiled its Black Friday sale, with 30 per cent off a range of products including shoes, bags, hoodies and T-shirts.

Highlights include a £21 saving on the brand’s classic old skool shoes, in the thyme and true white colourway (was £70, now £49, Vans.co.uk). The colour green is very in vogue right now, and we love that this pair is a slightly different take on the classic monochrome offering.

You can also snap up a 30 per cent saving on this delightfully fluffy mini backpack, adorned with the classic Vans check print (was £28, now £19.60, Vans.co.uk). Costing less than £20, it’d make a great Christmas present for the teen in your life.

We’ve also got our eye on Vans’s classic slip ons (was £57, now £39.90, Vans.co.uk) finished off with a fun flame pattern, no less.

We’re expecting Vans to increase the discount it is offering on Black Friday itself, so keep your eyes peeled. For the latest fashion deals, bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday clothing offers.

Does Vans take part in Cyber Monday?

With the growth of internet shopping, Cyber Monday is no longer the only day for online deals. It is now more often the time for retailers to double down on discounts, passing on even bigger savings to customers.

Last year Vans offered up to 50 per cent off online until midnight, with an additional 15 per cent off when using the Cyber Monday specific discount code, CYBER15. We’re expecting similar this year.

How much is Vans’s Black Friday discount?

We have yet to hear from Vans on how low prices will go but if last year is anything to go by you could pick up your favourite shoe lines for up to 50 per cent off.

Don’t forget that several other retailers stock Vans shoes and clothing including Office and John Lewis & Partners.

When is Vans’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Vans has already kicked off its Black Friday sale. It is currently offering 30 per cent off selected items, but we expect it to drop further discounts on the big day.

What was in Vans’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year, Vans stuck to the traditional sale dates of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, revealing little about its offers beforehand.

When the day came, Vans had a huge range of offers on, including having the all-time classic checkerboard slip-ons on for a third off (£35.75, Vans.co.uk). The realm backpack (£30, Vans.co.uk) plunged to £17.85. And the kids’ old skool shoes (£26, Vans.co.uk) were nearly 50 per cent off.

How much is Vans’s delivery on Black Friday?

Vans offers free delivery on all orders over £45 and has not suggested this will change for Black Friday.

Otherwise, Vans offers standard delivery on most items in 5-7 working days for £5. Certain products can be personalised, and Vans makes clear that such items may take a lot longer to arrive.

