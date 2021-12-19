Vaccinated and boosted Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for Covid-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for Covid-19, the 72-year-old Massachusetts Democrat has revealed.

Sen. Warren tweeted on Sunday: “I regularly test for Covid and while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted.”

Her positive result comes about 18 months after her brother died of coronavirus.

She tweeted: “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible together, we can save lives.”

More follows…

