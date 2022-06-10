Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo breaks cover to defend himself as a hero

The Uvalde school district police chief criticised for his handling of the massacre that unfolded at Robb Elementary School last month defended the officers’ delay in confronting the teenage gunman.

Pete Arredondo, 50, provided one of the first public accounts on the police response to the elementary school shooting in a wide-ranging interview with the Texas Tribune, making it the first time the officer has given extensive comments on the incident since the deadly mass shooting occurred on 24 May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

In the wake of the massacre, law enforcement officials in Texas, particularly Chief Arredondo, have come under intense scrutiny for their handling of stopping 18-year-old Salavador Ramos.

One of the key criticisms that have been levelled at the 50-year-old police officer was his apparent decision to downgrade the 24 May incident to an “active shooter” situation to a “barricaded suspect” standoff, as was stated by Steve McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, in a press conference last month.

Mr Arredondo, speaking to the Tribune through his lawyer, George E Hyde, rejected that characterisation of the situation and told the news outlet that he never considered himself the scene’s incident commander, nor did he provide any instruction that police should not attempt to breach the school.

“I didn’t issue any orders,” he told the Tribune. “I called for assistance and asked for an extraction tool to open the door.”

The police chief informed the news outlet that since the deadly massacre unfolded, he’s received death threats and negative messages from people he’s never met.

“Those are people who just don’t know the whole story that are making their assumptions on what they’re hearing or reading,” he said, noting that the whole experience has been “difficult”.

More to come

