Uvalde police and school district stops cooperation with Texas shooting probe, says report

Uvalde’s police department and Independent School District have stopped cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers, according to a report.

Officials at both organisations decided to pull their assistance last week after Texas DPS Director, Colonel Steven McCraw, said that officers made “the wrong decision” in waiting outside the classroom rather than immediately storming it, says ABC News.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed the situation, reports the news organisation.

