Uvalde pediatrician says he'll 'never forget' cries of families seeking news about their children

A pediatrician who responded to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas gave gripping testimony on Wednesday and described hearing families shouting the names of their children and begging hospital staff for information about their loved ones.

“Those mothers’ cries, I will never get out of my head,” Dr Roy Guerrero told lawmakers at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee called to hear stories of gun violence from families of victims and first responders.

“I know I’ll never forget what I saw that day,” added Dr Guerrero.

He would go on in his testimony to describe the brutal damage that the high-powered semiautomatic weapon used by the Uvalde shooter did to the bodies of children killed in the attack.

Describing a gruesome scene at a Texas hospital where he and others worked to save victims of the shooting, he recalled seeing two children who had been “decapitated”.

