Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes emotional gun control speech at White House briefing

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Matthew McConaughey made an impassioned plea for stricter gun laws during the White House briefing on Tuesday.

The actor is lobbying lawmakers after a mass shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

McConaughey held up photos and told stories about those killed by the 18-year-old gunman on 24 May.

Visibly emotional and slamming the lectern, he pointed out how a young girl’s green shoes were the only way her body could be identified due to the severity of wounds inflicted by the AR-15-style rifle.

Sign up to our US newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey makes emotional gun control speech at White House briefing