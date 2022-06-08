Uvalde: Girl describes covering herself in classmate’s blood to hide from gunman

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, described how she covered herself in her classmate’s blood as she gave a testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday (8 June).

Miah Cerrillo said that the teenage gunman, Salvador Ramos, shot her teacher in the head after telling her “goodnight.”

The schoolgirl said that she thought he would come back, so covered herself in her classmate’s blood to protect herself.

