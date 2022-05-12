US wildfires – live: Evacuations ordered in Colorado Springs as homes destroyed in California

California’s Orange County Hit by Coastal Wildfire

A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day.

The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance.

Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres.

The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing drought conditions affecting much of the western and southwestern US. The lack of rain causes regional flora to dry out, which then creates ideal conditions to fuel wildfires.

Fires contineus to burn in New Mexico, including the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, which has spread to over 400 square miles and forced further evacuations as it spreads north. The Cerro Pelado fire, north of Albuquerque, has now put the Los Alamos National Laboratory on evacuation alert.

In Colorado Springs, officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation order for a community surrounding a grass fire that started today.

Fire crews believe the California blaze started in the Aliso Woods Canyon, which abuts one of the Laguna neighborhoods. Mandatory evacuation orders have been enacted for parts of Laguna Niguel.

Show latest update 1652386444 The remains of a car in Laguna Niguel, CA Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 21:14 1652385433 The Coastal Fire seems to have maintained at around 200 acres today, according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:57 1652385035 The sun burns through a smoky sky outside Ocate, NM as the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire continues to spread Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:50 1652384735 A helicoper douses the brush around the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, CA Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:45 1652384226 Firefighters battle home blazes last night in Laguna Niguel. Over 20 homes have been destroyed by a fire that started in the nearby canyon Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:37 1652383914 The Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, where some research in the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb during World War II took place, is currently on evacuation watch as a result of Cerro Pelado fire north of Albuquerque The lab is in “set” status on the “ready, set, go” system, where “go” is a mandatory evacuation order Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:31 1652383482 As of today, an area 30 per cent larger than Rhode Island has burned across the US so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center Fire season is just beginning, as conditions for burning usually start up in May and drop back down in early Autumn – but with increasing drought and the onset of the climate crisis, fire season is starting earlier Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:24 1652382635 Fire growth is expected to continue northward in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire over the next day, according to InciWeb The fire, which started west of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has climbed northward over the past few weeks – pushing more and more towns into mandatory evacuations as the blaze spreads High winds and dry vegetation, the latter promoted by ongoing drought conditions in the western US, have helped prevent the fires from being contained Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:10 1652382275 People in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday against a sunset turned vibrant orange by smoke from the New Mexico fires drifting east Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:04 1652382000 Evacuations in Colorado Springs, surrounding a fire that broke out today Ethan Freedman 12 May 2022 20:00

