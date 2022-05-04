US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”

The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.

“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.

“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.

The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month about military service.

“I know a lot of young people don’t want to have anything to do with that,” Ms Greene told former Fox News host Lou Dobbs on his podcast. “It’s like throwing your life away.”

On Monday, Mr Boyle asked the congresswoman what she meant. When Ms Greene responded with a litany of complaints about the Biden administration, Mr Boyle was not satisfied.

“Wait a minute,” he interjected. “That has nothing to do with my service.”

Ms Greene responded that the veteran had his facts “twisted.”

“No, I haven’t,” he shot back. “I heard what you said, I’ve read the texts. Here’s the problem: you’ve cast disparaging things against the Jewish community, you suggested a space laser…”

“No, sir, I have not,” Ms Greene replied, as a gaggle of her supporters began to chime in as well.

Mr Boyle was referring to some of Ms Greene’s social media posts, one of which pushed a conspiracy theory about space lasers causing forest fires. In 2021, anger over the posts led the House of Representatives to strip her of her committee assignments.

On Monday, Mr Boyle said he’d had enough.

“I’m really horribly, horribly saddened that the 14th District has gone to such craziness,” the veteran said. “I just did my primary vote, and I look forward to maybe one of your challengers seeing you in a runoff.”

The Republican primary for Ms Greene’s seat will be held on 24 May.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Greene’s office for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’