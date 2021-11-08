US travel ban lifted – live: First London-New York flights take off as tourism restarts after 18 months

After almost 20 months, the US is finally reopening to international tourists today.

The unprecedented travel ban, implemented in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, saw travellers from the UK, EU and various other countries worldwide allowed into the States for only a handful of “essential reasons”.

From 8 November, entry restrictions have been lifted for all fully vaccinated arrivals.

In celebration, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic staged an historic simultaneous take-off from London Heathrow’s two runways this morning.

Both planes are bound for New York.

“This really feels like proper travel is back – and back to something like normality,” said Mark Jones, The Independent’s correspondent who is taking the first BA flight out to the US. “Except I’m FAR more excited than I’d normally be for a business trip.”

Follow all the latest updates below.

Show latest update 1636356792 US travel restarts Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. As the US finally reopens to British tourists, we have two correspondents out in the field reporting back: Simon Calder, who crossed the border on foot from Canada at midnight, and Mark Jones, who is onboard the first British Airways London-NYC flight since restrictions ended for vaccinated travellers. We’ll be posting updates from their journeys throughout the day, and finding out what the “new normal” is like for US tourists in the pandemic era. Helen Coffey 8 November 2021 07:33

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US travel ban lifted – live: First London-New York flights take off as tourism restarts after 18 months