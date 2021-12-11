At least 50 people have been killed in a series of devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky and other US states on Friday evening and early Saturday, according to the southern state’s governor.

“The reports are really heartbreaking,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said, according to the Washington Post, adding that it was unclear if the severe weather was “still continuing.”

In an interview with local TV station WLKY, Mr Beshear said the death toll could be “significantly north of” 50.

The Washington Post added that a spokeswoman for the state’s emergency management service said that rescue officials had not yet confirmed figures for deaths or injuries.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, he said Kentucky was “nearing the end of the most severe tornado event” in the state’s history.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link US tornadoes: 50 people ‘likely’ killed, says Kentucky governor